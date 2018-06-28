Handcrafted Episode 2: Processing Twilight in Lightroom

How do we create drama and emphasize the beauty of a relatively empty sky? One of the ways is to make use of the Gradient tool in Lightroom, to help bring out the natural glow in twilight skies. In the following Handcrafted™ video tutorial, our friends from The Photo Frontier, Justin Balog and Armando Martinez demonstrate how this tool, along with a few quick and easy adjustments can bring out the true beauty inside your twilight landscape photographs.

The gradient tool is a useful “secret weapon” to have in your post-processing toolbox because it gives you the ability to create those “wow” photographs. You’ll also learn about the impact and difference between making global adjustments vs. local adjustments in Lightroom (and what that means!). Let’s dive into the tutorial below.

Get These One-Click Presets

Download these presets instantly and start transforming your own photographs today. The Frontier Landscape Presets Pack (Volume 1) includes 30 presets, compatible with Lightroom Versions 5/6/Classic/CC. These Handcrafted™ Lightroom Presets by The Photo Frontier are a brand new level of premium post-processing tools for photographers who need professional results, quickly, while still allowing room for creative control. Put over two decades of Adobe expertise and color science at your finger tips – and transform YOUR photographs instantly! Reglulary $39.00 – ON SALE today for only $29 (includes 30 Presets, Installation Guide, and PDF User Guide). Click the button to view more samples and download yours today.



Download the Frontier Presets Here