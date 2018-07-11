Handcrafted Episode 3: How to Enhance Flat, Low-Color Landscapes

One of the biggest challenges for landscape photographers is post-processing an image with predominantly flat light and little color. In the following Handcrafted™ video tutorial, our friends from The Photo Frontier, Justin Balog and Armando Martinez how to introduce color to a relatively flat image to create mood and drama by warming up or cooling down the tones.

These Handcrafted™ videos are not simply about how to make adjustments to your images, rather the Photo Frontier guys go into detail on why we should make these types of adjustments in post. You’ll also learn how to adjust exposure in a couple of ways (not simply using the “exposure” adjustment in Lightroom), and how to work with the contrast in your images to bring out better a sense of depth. Let’s dive into the tutorial below.

