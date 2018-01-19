How to Batch Watermark Your Photographs

One of the things I’ve always preached is that photography is about communication, connection, and striving to achieve something more interesting with our images. When sharing our photographs with the world, it’s important to be aware that we are also sharing a part of ourselves as the photographer. Letting our viewers know who we are as the photographer is a vital component because it brings forward the artist – the person – behind the work. Just as our images tell a story, we as photographers have a much broader story to tell through our entire body of work. It’s our job to take the connection a viewer may have with any one of our photographs and develop it into a deeper relationship with who we are as the artist.

Anytime I see an interesting photograph, my first instinct is to find out who made the image so that I can see more. I personally find it frustrating when I’m not able to easily find out who the photographer is that made me feel something. This is why I believe that tastefully watermarking (or, signing) your photographs should be an essential part of your creative process.

There is of course, a big debate about watermarking with the naysayers claiming that watermarks are too easy to remove and that they introduce a distraction to an otherwise beautiful photograph. Personally, I emphatically disagree. Watermarking done right and done well is beneficial to both the photographer and the viewer.

Much like we know the authors, singers and songwriters, actors, and all basically all artists – letting our viewers know who we are as the photographer of an image is important. Whether you’re shooting professionally or as a hobbyist, watermarking done well, makes it much easier for your viewers to learn who you are and ultimately help you to gain recognition and build a following.

How to apply watermarking the right way

Assuming that you already have your watermark prepared, be it a logo, signature-style graphic, or simply text, the next step is applying it to your photographs. Ideally, you’ll want to use a high-res version of your watermark, saved in png or gif format to allow for a transparent watermark background if necessary.

It’s relatively easy to open your photograph in Photoshop, place and orient your watermark graphic on a separate layer, appropriately resize the image for the venue where you will be sharing it, and then export the final watermarked image. However, this simply process can become incredibly tedious when you need to watermark batches of photographs.

Normally I would recommend purchasing a Photoshop watermarking action to accomplish this, but recently I’ve come across a much better solution that I’ve integrated into my own workflow – PhotoBulk.

For less than the price of a good Photoshop watermarking action, PhotoBulk is a standalone app (Mac or Windows) that makes batch watermarking a breeze. Better still, PhotoBulk can also resize your photographs and apply optimal compression to ensure you get the highest quality visual with the lowest possible file size. And I’m not being paid to say these things, nor am I an affiliate for PhotoBulk. I simply love using it.

Applying the Watermark

Applying my watermark to a batch of photographs couldn’t be any easier. From start to finish, it took me 2 minutes to watermark, resize, and optimize a folder of 1000 photographs. Two minutes.

What I really like about the software is that it allows you to create presets for different settings. I like to create different presets based on where I plan to share my photographs (Facebook, 500px, client proofs, email, etc…). This ability to save watermarking presets makes it even faster for the next time.

