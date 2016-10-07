FREE: Realistic Skin Smoothing Photoshop Action
Photoshop skin retouching – the good, the bad, and the downright scary! One of the most challenging aspects of retouching portraits is maintaining a natural appearance when retouching skin. It’s easy to blur skin, but that looks far from natural. I’ve even seen some methods of blurring out the skin to smooth it, and then creating a faux texture to add over top of the blurred skin!
The secret to successful skin softening in Photoshop is to blend any uneven tones in the skin while still retaining the original skin texture. This means blurring the skin is out of the question – sort of. We need to blur the skin tones without affecting the texture of the skin. Possible? Absolutely!
In the following video, I demonstrate our free PhotographyBB Portrait Magic Lite Photoshop Action, which performs a beautiful skin smoothing process while still retaining all-natural skin detail and the texture of the skin. The result is gorgeous and easy to customize for a variety of different looks and levels of smoothing, and is all accomplished in ONE SINGLE CLICK. View the video demo to see Portrait Magic Lite in action (no pun intended!), and then download your free copy below!
Can this be used in Photoshop Elements?
Great question Gloria. Unfortunately this version of the Action is only compatible with the full Photoshop. However, we do have an Elements version (Portrait Magic Pro) available here: http://www.photographybb.com/site-news/introducing-portrait-magic-pro-actions-for-elements/
Thanks so much for the kind words Frank! Enjoy!
Does this apply to the entire photo? Is there a way to make it only apply to the skin?
I figured out how to add a black mask and paint on white to allow it to shine through. However, is there a way to have one mask that will impact both the details and smoothness layers without having to create a separate mask for each? Sorry, I am new to PS. I love your action though!
Excellent question Mary. The answer is… sort of. You can create the entire mask on one of those layers, and then just easily copy and apply it to the other layer by holding down the option key (Mac) or Alt key (PC) while dragging it to the other layer. That will basically duplicate it to the layer you are dragging it to.
Great question! We’ve actually created a mask automatically so that this only gets applied to skin tones in the image. You can either delete that mask, or refine it to your liking by paining either black/white to best suit your image.
I am so sorry for the questions. Why does it create a copy of my image instead of working off the original? I really don’t want to have an extra copy. Is there a way to stop that part?
Hi Mary,
No problem at all! I'm glad you are finding a good use for this Action. It creates a duplicate because we strongly believe in not altering original image files. I can't tell you the number of times I've accidentally saved over an original file when doing a quick edit or testing some effects out. This way, the original file will always remain intact.
If you really wish to turn that feature off, you can open the action steps in the action panel (just click on the little “>” to the left of the Action’s name), and UNcheck the checkmark beside the first step that says “Duplicate first document”. That will turn off the step that creates a duplicate file. Use with caution!
Thanks again and have fun with it!
Im not seeing the download after clicking the button and filling in the form. It wasn’t emailed or on the thank you page. Is this still available? Thanks!
Hi Amy!
It should have been emailed to you after you filled in the form. Could you double-check your email account's junk/spam folder (or the Promoted tab in gmail)… often these types of auto-emails get inadvertently directed there by mistake. Let me know!
Thanks Dave! Fantastic action. Question: Do you a version for use in Lightroom?
Thanks so much for the feedback! Currently just the Photoshop version, but I'm working on some Lightroom Presets. Stay tuned!
Does not work with PS cc 2017.0.0 or have I done something wrong? Windows 10
Hi Peet,
Thanks for the feedback. I've just tested it on a few images on the most current Photoshop update (2017.0.0) and I am not getting any errors or issues. Could you describe what's happening on your end? Thanks!