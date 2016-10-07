FREE: Realistic Skin Smoothing Photoshop Action

Photoshop skin retouching – the good, the bad, and the downright scary! One of the most challenging aspects of retouching portraits is maintaining a natural appearance when retouching skin. It’s easy to blur skin, but that looks far from natural. I’ve even seen some methods of blurring out the skin to smooth it, and then creating a faux texture to add over top of the blurred skin!

The secret to successful skin softening in Photoshop is to blend any uneven tones in the skin while still retaining the original skin texture. This means blurring the skin is out of the question – sort of. We need to blur the skin tones without affecting the texture of the skin. Possible? Absolutely!

In the following video, I demonstrate our free PhotographyBB Portrait Magic Lite Photoshop Action, which performs a beautiful skin smoothing process while still retaining all-natural skin detail and the texture of the skin. The result is gorgeous and easy to customize for a variety of different looks and levels of smoothing, and is all accomplished in ONE SINGLE CLICK. View the video demo to see Portrait Magic Lite in action (no pun intended!), and then download your free copy below!