Photographing Children Naturally: eBook

One of the most common questions among new parents, grandparents, and everyone in between is, “How can I make great photographs of my kid(s)?”

It’s an important question, and your role is straightforward as a photographer – understand both technically and artistically how to best translate your vision through the lens. Beyond that, every great photograph needs to include captivating subject matter. Photographing children provides unique opportunities to create powerful, fascinating images that connect with our core and universal feelings of love, joy, pain, and hope.

Children quickly pass through moments that are truly unique as they discover a world of experiences for the very first time. These instances bring back memories and reignite a sense of wonder within us as we witness and share these new experiences with them. It’s one of the greatest opportunities to capture photographs that will truly be cherished forever.

PhotographyBB is excited to welcome internationally noted author and seasoned professional photographer, Cheryl Machat Dorskind, to the PhotographyBB eBook library with the inclusion of her eBook: Photographing Children Naturally. Inside, Cheryl offers her practical expertise in this beautifully written “how-to” guide to photographing children. Whether you are a parent or grandparent striving to capture meaningful family photos, or a photographer exploring the business of children’s photography, Photographing Children Naturally provides all the inspiration and techniques you’ll need to capture the spirit and individuality of children in timeless photographs.

PURCHASE NOW

Photographing Children Naturally is an inspiring 117-page eBook (delivered in PDF format), including helpful photographer’s checklists and worksheets for creating memorable photographs of children.

You’ll Learn:

Camera formats, lens selection, and exposure fundamentals

How to work with natural and supplemental lighting

How to move beyond the snapshot to create compelling portraits

Recording the milestones in a child’s life

Tips for posing, wardrobe, and building rapport for better photographs

Photo session strategies and management checklists

PURCHASE NOW

About the Author

Cheryl Machat Dorskind, an internationally noted author and professional photographer, shares her passion for photography through her writings, photo sessions, teaching and mentoring, and fine art.

Cheryl is the author of two best-selling books: The Art of Handpainting Photographs considered the definitive source to traditional darkroom photo painting, and The Art Of Photographing Children, the ultimate guide to creating cherished photographs of children. Cheryl also penned “Picture This,” a popular newspaper column in The Southampton Press. Currently she is working on a number of photography e-books and blogs (“Between Loads: Photo Thoughts”) about photography, art, color, music, and literature. She is also a contributor to the e-zine “The Handmade Photograph.”