CLARITY Volume Six Now Available!

In CLARITY Volume Six, Kevin Kubota demonstrates how to mix flash with natural light outdoors to create dramatic portraits – including a video on the lighting setup and the shoot. Additionally, world-renowned photography educator, Cheryl Machat Dorskind, joins the PhotographyBB team to kick off a brand new series on Color Theory for Photographers. Learn 7 key tips for better long exposure photographs, post-processing tutorials, a photographer’s guide to 10 tips for a happy life and prosperous (photography) career, and much more.

CLARITY is a quarterly lifestyle photography magazine that puts the emphasis on light and composition before gear. This visually striking e-magazine provides a refreshing new direction, covering far more than the standard how-to photography techniques and processing tips. Readers learn about the stuff that really makes photographers better at their craft – topics like: developing creativity, working with light, how to make photographs that communicate, the role of the digital darkroom, and more.

Inside This Edition:

Mixing Flash With Natural Light Outdoors: Learn from the master of lightweight lighting, as Kevin Kubota demonstrates his setup for mixing flash with natural light outdoors. Video tutorial included!

Digital Darkroom: Learn how and why digital photographers should embrace post-processing tool as being just as much a part of photography as is the development process of film photographs.

The Secret Ingredient Behind Capturing "Lucky" Moments: Action and outdoor photographer, Dan Bailey shares the secret ingredient to capturing the perfect shot right when it happens, so you'll never miss another unique moment again.

Moving (Back) to Film: Whether you are a digital or film photographer, learn how to shoot with both passion and purpose every time you press the shutter button.

Color Theory for Photographers: Color is an entire toolbox for photographers. In this first of a four-part series on color, Cheryl Machat Dorskind breaks down the basics of color as it relates to digital photography and how our cameras record color. Understanding this aspect of your gear will help you to make better decisions when it comes time to frame your next composition.

Why Image File Formats Matter in Photography: The age-old debate between RAW vs. JPEG never burns cold. You'll learn the real pros and cons of each format, but it's not just about RAW and JPEG anymore – there's a new player in town…

A Photographer's Guide to a Happy Life and Prosperous Career: Chris Corradino is a respected photographer with a long list of impressive credentials. In this piece, Chris shares his top 10 tips for staying passionate along with his code of values for building a prosperous and rewarding career.

Creativity Unleashed: In this spotlight feature interview, photographer Ian Plant provides insight into how he creates his striking photographs through his use of color and contrast. Ian shares his process, intention, and techniques for scoping out the right scenes to photograph.

Long Exposure: Long exposure images have a surreal and zen-like quality as we capture motion in a single frame. In this piece, Piet Van den Eynde shares his 7 top tips for making stunning long-exposure photographs.

Photoshopping Tourists (Video Tutorial): We are proud and pleased to welcome expert Photoshop and Lightroom instructor, Serge Ramelli, who will take you through a simple process for removing unwanted distracting elements (like tourists) from a busy street scene using Photoshop.

Lightroom Video Tutorial: Learn when to go black & white, and how to create dramatic black & white photographs using Lightroom with Serge Ramelli.

Lightroom for Photographers: In our continuing series on the Lightroom Develop Module, Sean McCormack reveals how to created black & white and toned black & white images in Lightroom.

Sharing the Craft: Editor-in-chief, Dave Seeram, discusses his thoughts on the future of photography as a result of new education platforms as they replace traditional photography education venues. Free video course included on how to shoot professional looking family portraits (courtesy of our friends at Craftsy).

Additionally, Volume 5 Includes:

37-minutes of video content

A FREE eBook on how to unleash your creativity (from Ian Plant)

70 of the most striking eBook page spreads in existence!

PDF format for maximum device-compatibility

Volume Six contains articles by a stellar team of authors including Kevin Kubota, Piet Van den Eynde, Dan Bailey, Sean McCormack, Chris Corradino, Cheryl Machat Dorskind, Serge Ramelli, Bill McCarroll, Ian Plant, Dave Seeram, and Barry J. Brady.