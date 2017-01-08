Adobe just announced the release of Lightroom CC 2015, and photographers around the globe are celebrating like kids on Christmas morning! If you’re like me, you likely find yourself doing more in Lightroom and less with Photoshop. That’s about to become even more so the case.

Lightroom has come a long way over the years, but today’s release brings with it some game-changing features for photographers. Our good friend Serge Ramelli has put together this video (complete with his signature charisma!) to demonstrate the top 5 new features of Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC 2015. Check it out below, then head over to Serge’s website to sign up for notifications of his new videos and access to all of his RAW files.

In this video, Serge walks through some of the most powerful new features of Lightroom CC 2015, including:

Merging Panoramas directly in Lightroom – all in RAW format. HDR directly in Lightroom – all in RAW format too. Selective Radial and Gradient filter masking. Huge performance enhancements using your GPU. Amazing web galleries – all in HTML 5 and mobile compatible.

Take the Lightroom CC Complete Training with Serge Ramelli

Check out Serge’s brand new Lightroom CC 2015 course. It’s a MASSIVE 40% off right now and this is one you truly shouldn’t miss. For only $97.00 $52.80, there’s no better value for a COMPLETE Lightroom education from one of the best!

This course will take you through ALL of the features of Lightroom CC, from start to finish in detail! Serge will take you step-by-step through 9 projects using Lightroom CC, including over 55 lessons (6 hours of complete training!). You’ll learn Serge’s entire workflow in Lightroom and explore all of the features of Lightroom CC, from the basic to the advanced. This course also includes the 22 raw source files from all of the lessons. The course is regularly $97.00 , but right now you can use the discount code LightroomCC to save a gigantic 40%.

At only $58.20, there’s no better training on the planet as Serge will teach you everything about Lightroom CC while keeping you entertained and engaged.

Featured Image for this post: Photograph by Serge Ramelli

Disclosure: PhotographyBB is a proud affiliate of PhotoSerge (by Serge Ramelli). We earn a small commission on any products purchased through our recommendation (at no additional cost to you), which goes towards creating free educational content and free resources for our website and newsletter insiders.

