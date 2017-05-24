Reaching The Next Level in Your Photography Business

The idea of putting everything on the line to follow our hopes and dreams of starting and growing a photography business is thrilling to say the least. However, while it’s exciting to think about, being an entrepreneur can also be incredibly stressful at the same time.

The reality is, sharing your photographs with the world is one thing, but asking for money is another. THE NEXT LEVEL by photography business consultant Corwin Hiebert, is a guidebook for the photographer that really wants to get going, written out of reaction to the whole idea of wanting to “go pro.” Through Corwin’s extensive experience, THE NEXT LEVEL will fill you with fresh ideas, industry insights, proven tactics, and killer resources to help you take the steps you need to be successful as a freelance photographer.

Photographers will learn how to really get a photography business going, gain momentum, feel better about their work, and how to build a better foundation without having to take that proverbial giant leap.

Corwin dives into incremental processes such as being better at sales and marketing, being better at talking about your creative process, writing stronger bios, improving your website, being a better email marketer and social networker, writing more compelling proposals – all in more manageable steps.

There’s no final destination, it’s an approach—a way of doing things that ensures that you’re leaving nothing on the table. THE NEXT LEVEL is all about working towards being the best photography professional you can be, no matter how much money you aim to make.

This 111-page interactive PDF workbook features 26 embedded audio recordings, digital note-taking capability, and tons of business and marketing resources. Plus, the entire eBook is also available as an Evernote notebook.

PURCHASE NOW

THE NEXT LEVEL is specifically tailored for photographers who are looking to grow their freelance career through sound business practices and proven marketing tactics. Being a professional takes thoughtful, inspired, and perpetual action, and if you want to work smarter and have more fun building a photography career you love, The Next Level is for you.