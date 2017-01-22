LAST CHANCE to Grab Your 2017 Photography Business and Marketing

If you’re one of the many photography enthusiasts or professionals who have committed to making 2017 the year to start or grow your photography business, then time is running out to grab your business and marketing tools. The 5DayDeal Complete Photography Business and Marketing Bundle 2017 event is coming to an end.

We’re in the FINAL HOURS to download this all-new, once-in-a-lifetime bundle of industry-leading training and resources to help you start or grow your photography career. It’s ends forever on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 (noon, PST).

Watch The Video!



Bundle Highlights:

Learn how the right words and knowing EXACTLY what to say can turn 20 minute client inquiry conversations into consistent bookings.

Understand pricing and how to position yourself in the market so you’ll know exactly what to charge – without any guilt!

Learn exactly how one photographer runs a six-figure photography business on a $0 ad budget. (Hint – it’s all through social media, and she walks you through the entire process so that you can do it too).

Learn how to get the best out of your subjects, whether they are shy, uncomfortable, self-conscious, or even extroverted. Whether you’re shooting women, men, groups or children, you’ll learn exactly how to direct and pose them so they look natural – and amazing.

How to attract more photography clients in a crowded market and avoid being compared on price.

Plus there’s a whole lot more…

If you’re serious about making money with your photography, you simply can’t afford to pass this up. This library of resources is exclusive to vocational photographers at any level.

Developing your technical and creative skills is great, but if you want to have less stress, more fun, and be a working photographer in-demand then you’ll want to ramp up the business side of things.

The 2017 5DayDeal Complete Photography Business & Marketing Bundle will help you quickly get focused, inspired, and strategic about growing a photography career you love.

Best of all, the downloadable tutorials, presets, videos, ebooks, and tools are all yours to keep forever. Learn from the best on your schedule and use the tools when and where you want.

Bonus Offer

This bundle is deeply discounted so that you can save big while helping us raise BIG money for charity. In addition to the 10% charitable component, we here at PhotographyBB are going to donate and additional $5 per bundle to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation – ONLY if you purchase using any of the links on this blog post. As a thanks from us for helping to raise even more funds for charity (at no extra cost to you), we’re going to send you our $129 Affiliate Marketing (for photographers) course – FOR FREE.

This bonus offer comes directly from PhotographyBB and is not for everybody. You can only receive this bonus if you purchase directly by using this link here:

So if you want this bonus, use our link and we’ll make the extra donation to BC Children’s Hospital (in the name of our PhotographyBB Community) and you’ll get our bonus course for free. This bonus is tracked through our links here, and will not trigger the extra donation or bonus if you use any other link (including direct links to 5DayDeal). If you plan to purchase using a different device than what you are using now to view this, remember to come back here and help us make an extra difference!

Hurry – this bundle disappears forever in…

