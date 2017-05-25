Free Workshop: Shooting for Stock Photography

What if you could make money taking the photographs that you love?

The world of stock photography can feel complicated, but commercial and editorial photographer, Geo Rittenmyer, will show you how to create and sell stock photography from any situation. In this course, he’ll cover the essentials of stock photography, the differences between royalty free or rights managed, as well as where stock is utilized in today’s world. He’ll also be interviewing an art director at a top agency to better understand what types of imagery stock agencies are looking for.

This is a free online workshop offered by our friends over at CreativeLive – one of the world’s top resources for online photography education. Click the button below to visit the course page now to reserve your free spot. You can attend the workshop on any of your devices, including your computer, tablet, and even on your smartphone!

VISIT THE WORKSHOP PAGE TO RSVP REGISTER FOR FREE

This workshop will be broadcast online for free on May 29th, 2017 at 9:00am PDT,

or you may alternatively buy the course files to download and view over and over on your own time.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

Techniques for shooting when traveling and what to think about when taking a photo

How to set up a low cost stock specific studio shoot

How to utilize Adobe® Photoshop® Lightroom CC to organize your catalog and keywords for easy access

How to find a stock agency for your work

When and where to use model or property releases

Stock photography can allow you to shoot for your clients, as well as your passion. Get back to shooting what you love and make money at the same time!

About Geo Rittenmyer

Geo Rittenmyer is a successful advertising and editorial photographer based in Seattle. His list of clients includes Disney, The Today Show and The Washington State Lottery as well as Time, ESPN Magazine and Men’s Journal. He was a lead contributor at the stock photography agency Corbis for many years before moving to the boutique agency GalleryStock. He has also been recognized for his fine art photography based off his personal projects.

For 15 years Geo has been taking photos of nearly everything, building a successful stock photography catalog. Whether he’s on vacation with his family, travel to a big city for a job or exploring his own neighborhood, Geo is always trying to get that next best-selling image.



