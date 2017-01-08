Do you ever struggle with the composition of your photographs? Are you striving to create photographs that aren’t just good, or even great – but truly remarkable images? Do you sometimes feel that your vision and your results just aren’t quite lining up? If you’re one of the many photographers who share these challenges, then we’ve got a pretty awesome announcement for you.

PhotographyBB is excited to announce the release of a brand new tool to help you make the best photographs you’ve ever made. It’s our second Rapid Learning eBook – and it’s available to download now.

FINDING YOUR VISION: A Roadmap to Creative Composition is a 49-page eBook that also includes 12 practice exercises for dramatic visual improvements to how you approach composition, along with 51 inspiring example photographs. This eBook is delivered in PDF format and available today for a special introductory price of only $3.99.

Largely considered one of the most influential photographers of the last century, Henri Cartier-Bresson said, “Your first 10,000 photographs are your worst”. Unfortunately some photographers give up too soon, frustrated by results that don’t meet their expectations. Overnight success is a myth. Most anyone who has accomplished something worthwhile first paid their dues with splendid effort and persistence.

FINDING YOUR VISION: A Roadmap to Creative Composition is comprised of practical exercises to get you back on the road, camera by your side, ready to create the next 10,000 images.

Inside You Get:

A Roadmap To Creative Composition from a fresh perspective with curiosity as your key driving force. Understand how and when to question your camera settings, use white balance more effectively, and the visual aesthetics that define strong imagery.

12 Practice Exercises to rapidly improve your composition techniques. Each individual photo assignment will have an immediate and lasting improvement in how your make photographs.

Part of the NEW Rapid Photographic Learning Series. Perfect for those with a busy lifestyle, you won't have to "find time" to read this. Our micro-eBooks are designed to be consumed quickly, without all the fluff and erroneous material. You'll be able to gain immediate improvements with this thoughtfully crafted approach.

Delivered in PDF format for maximum compatibility with all your devices!

What is Rapid Photographic Learning?

This eBook is part of something we call, the Rapid Photographic Learning Series. We’re all pressed for time and even motivation these days, and that’s what this series is here for. We’ve designed this eBook to be easily consumed in one afternoon over a nice cup of tea or coffee. Rapid Photographic Learning promises that you’ll see an improvement in your photography immediately after reading this eBook (provided you try at least one of the techniques of course).

About the Author

Chris Corradino is a licensed photography educator who’s greatest joy comes from teaching others how to control their camera and fulfill their creative vision. From the fragile beauty of a fleeting moment, to the destructive capabilities of man and nature, Chris treats the camera as a vessel of self-expression that has helped him learn more about himself as well as the world around him. In recognition of his teaching efforts, Smithsonian Journeys named him a Study Leader. His recent credits also include the Associated Press, USA Today, National Geographic Online, The New Yorker, and Wall Street Journal.