Creating a Marketable Portfolio

Building a portfolio that buyers love is a key component to a strong marketing strategy, but it’s not always a simple as picking out your best shots. Your portfolio is visual proof of your talent, professionalism, and your unique vision.



In this video, COLAB co-founder Corwin Hiebert dives into portfolio development and how you can start looking at your body of work the way your potential clients do.​​

Do YOU Have a Specific Business Question?

Ask the COLAB Community anytime and connect with professionals

COLAB isn’t just any membership community. You get access to chat with some of the top professionals in the world, including David duChemin, Peter Hurley, Austin Mann, Lena Hyde, Christine Tremoulet, Dan Carr, myself (Dave Seeram), Griffin Stewart, Dave Delnea, Kate Densmore, and Adam Blasberg. This kind of access to these professionals usually goes in the thousands of dollars for just one of these experts. With COLAB, you get all of them. It’s a no-brainer!

Need someone to bounce your business ideas off of?

If you need a fresh marketing idea, business advice, a word of encouragement, or a kick in the pants – COLAB is here for you day or night on any of your devices. Being a business owner can be lonely, but with COLAB in your pocket, you’ll always have access to friends like you who get it. Professionals who have been there and know the way through. Plus, it’s way more effective (and cheaper) than therapy!

Learn more about COLAB and join us free for 14 days today. See you there!

Learn More about COLAB