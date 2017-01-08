CLARITY Volume Five Now Available!

Volume Five is our biggest release yet, including over 30 minutes of video content! In this edition we explore portrait lighting patterns using both flash and natural lighting, the role of the digital darkroom with respect to lighting decisions, and how to make amazing winter photographs while keeping your gear safe. We also have a compelling piece on one photographer’s transition from digital to film and how it can ignite an even deeper passion for the craft. Readers will also learn post-processing techniques in Lightroom for sharpening and noise reduction, and quite possibly the easiest sky-replacement technique in Photoshop. There’s plenty more inside, purposefully crafted to inspire and improve your photography.

CLARITY is a quarterly lifestyle photography magazine that puts the emphasis on light and composition before gear. This visually striking e-magazine provides a refreshing new direction, covering far more than the standard how-to photography techniques and processing tips. Readers learn about the stuff that really makes photographers better at their craft – topics like: developing creativity, working with light, how to make photographs that communicate, the role of the digital darkroom, and more.

Inside This Edition:

Portrait Lighting Patterns: Whether you are shooting with natural light or flash, the position of your lights and your camera have a dramatic impact on your portraits. You’ll learn which lighting patterns work best – including a 19-minute video demonstration!

Additionally, Volume 5 Includes:

- over 30 minutes of video content

– 75 of the most beautiful eBook page spreads you’ve ever seen!

– PDF format for maximum device-compatibility

Volume Five contains articles by a stellar team of authors including Kevin Kubota, Piet Van den Eynde, Dan Bailey, Sean McCormack, Chris Corradino, Darlene Hildebrandt, Lindsay Ostrom, Bill McCarroll, Peter Dorr, Jay Livens, Lee Sacrey, and Barry J. Brady.

