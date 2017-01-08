BOKEH: Creating with Shallow Depths inspires photographers to think beyond the confines of a deep depth of field. Landscape photography enthusiasts of all levels will learn how to widen their aperture to see the environment as light and shapes, and to create abstract ethereal images that have deeper meaning and interpretation.

A shallow depth of field can completely transform a landscape, manipulating an environment that usually can not be changed or controlled. You can create a complex or simple photograph by changing your depth, and this extensive 122-page guide will show you exactly how.

While BOKEH is written by a landscape photographer with the landscape enthusiast in mind, any photographer that wants to learn more about shallow depths of field will benefit from this eBook. This guide covers the basics of bokeh, what is needed to create it, and how to execute those techniques in the field, which is information that photographers of all disciplines will find helpful.

Inside You’ll Learn:

Defining bokeh – the basics.

Distances and bokeh – how the space in between the elements of your photo affects your depth of field.

Light – How direct and overcast light can change the effect of bokeh.

Focal lengths – both long and short, and how to use them to manipulate bokeh.

Composition – How to approach a landscape scene, with workflow explanations from the planning stage to the execution.

Proper focus for bokeh – advice on how to use your tripod, and a step-by-step guide to getting the perfect focus for bokeh.

You’ll also get detailed explanations to 23 of Christopher’s most popular bokeh images paired with a wealth of information of how each scene was approached. Discussions of the creative process are grouped by similar key learning points – a common trait that they exhibit – to highlight certain factors that led to the development of the photographs. Examples include how to find inspiration, Christopher’s long exposure workflow, and the importance of applying photography principles in your composition (such as perspective and symmetry).

Technical points are also covered, including camera settings used, exposure compensation, and how to judge a scene before deciding what methods to apply; for example, how and when to decide if a scene needs to be stitched or auto-bracketed.

Christopher O’Donnell presents a comprehensive guide in a refined, easy-to-follow manner. BOKEH discusses the optimal conditions and settings for bokeh creation, and also how to apply shallow depths creatively to landscape photography.

This eBook is delivered in PDF format for maximum compatibility across all your devices.