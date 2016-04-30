5 Ways to Kickstart Your Photography Business (without spending a dime)

Sharing your photographs with the world is one thing, asking for money is another. This free online workshop will fill you with fresh industry insights, proven tactics, and killer resources to help you make money doing what you love.

This free 1-hour presentation and Q&A will be led by photography business and marketing consultant, Corwin Hiebert, who will give photographers action-oriented steps on pricing your work, promoting your talent, plus how to find (and keep) clients. This webinar will fill with you hope, ideas, and momentum—helping you to find the clarity and focus you need in order to put your creative vision out into the world and start making money.

This webinar is for photographers of all skill levels and styles.

Register Now For Free

About Your Presenter: Corwin Hiebert

Corwin Hiebert is a photography business manager and marketing consultant to a wide array of vocational photographers, from freelancers to high-profile professionals such as best-selling author and world-renowned photographer, David duChemin. Corwin is also the author of Living the Dream: Putting your creativity to work [and getting paid] – a business and marketing book for creatives. Corwin believes that good business decisions, sound management practices, and marketing efforts that elicit curiosity are what drive genuine demand.

This webinar is co-hosted by PhotographyBB Editor-in-chief, Dave Seeram.