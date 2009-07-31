One-Click-WOW Photoshop Action – FREE!

PhotographyBB would like to thank our members and visitors byÂ announcing our newest free Photoshop Action. The One-Click-WOW! Photoshop Action performs a series of image enhancements to your photos which help to removeÂ any color casts, contrast adjustment, boost selective color saturation, apply a gentle sharpening, and add an optional custom vignette -Â Yes! All in ONE-CLICK!

The PhotographyBB One-Click-WOW! Photoshop Action includes 4 actions in this set. There are 2 actions (with/without vignette) for high-res photos, and two for low-res photos. This is the perfect action to have if you are shooting high volumes of JPEGs andÂ would like to run a quick image fix to all of them before printing.

Click Here to Download the PhotographyBB One-Click-WOW! Photoshop Action.