Introducing Portrait Magic Pro Actions for Photoshop

VANCOUVER, Canada – Oct 16th, 2009 – Today, PhotographyBB announces the release of the Portrait Magic Pro Action Package for PhotoshopÂ®. Portrait Magic Pro allows users to perform an instant professional level portrait retouch to their high resolution digital images in seconds, giving them a perfect finish for print or digital display.

Portrait Magic Pro retains natural skin texture while smoothing imperfections, blemishes, and wrinkles. Additionally, the actions apply a unique portrait sharpening enhancement to give your portraits an instant one-click retouch in seconds! Detail in the eyes, hair, and teeth are preserved while skin is naturally smoothed to perfection. Portrait Magic Pro Actions will work with Photoshop versions CS2, CS3, and CS4 on both PC and Mac platforms.

PhotographyBB has included 5 different skin retouching effects in this pack, including a natural smoother, general use smoother, surreal smoothing, male skin smoother, and a special smoothing action optimized for headshot portraits. The pack also includes 5 skin glow effect actions to give portrait, glamour, fashion, and wedding photos extra “pop!” All of the actions operate in “one-click”, and for precision customization, a fully controllable version of the action is included for advanced users to have ultimate control over variables.

The package launches with a 30% discount on this action pack (and all existing action packs) for this entire weekend (Oct 16th-18th, 2009),Â by using the COUPON CODE: ATN30 in the shopping cart at: http://www.photographybb.com/infinite/actions