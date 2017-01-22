Affiliate Marketing For Photographers – Now Available as a FREE BONUS to the 5DayDeal

Photography enthusiasts, from beginner hobbyists to full-time professionals are always looking to improve both their photography as well as their bottom line. New gear, gadgets, software, and travel are just some of the many expenses that photographers love to spend money on. It’s an expensive craft, I get that.

After 12 years of doing what I do here at PhotographyBB, I’m releasing a new course that I’ve created for website owners in the photography space. It’s called, Affiliate Marketing: Monetizing Your Website With Value-Based Content. It’s an eCourse designed for everyone in the photography space who either has a website or is building a website, including beginners, hobbyists, and also professional photographers.

In only 2.5 hours, you’ll learn about everything I do, step by step, to earn a six-figure income solely through affiliate marketing in the photography space. It also comes with 4 case studies from my own affiliate marketing campaigns, including exactly how I was able to generate $6000 in just 6 days – with no pre-existing audience or traffic.

You’ll Learn:

How affiliate marketing can generate income for your website within MINUTES

The benefits and drawbacks of affiliate marketing vs. creating and selling your own products

Proven content marketing strategies (with real examples) that earn up to full-time income

The “one thing” you can tweak to increase your affiliate earnings 10x or more

Case study: How we generated $6000 in affiliate commissions in 6 days, with NO EXISTING AUDIENCE.

This course is regularly available for $129 – but not today. Today we’re giving it away for as a FREE BONUS.

Here’s the deal: We’re in the final hours of The 2017 5DayDeal Complete Photography Business & Marketing Bundle, where you can get instant access to over $2,200 of software, tools, and resources to help kickstart or grow your photography business. I’m a contributing partner to this bundle, where you will also get our brand new Rapid Social Branding Toolkit to help create your social media branding images in a flash! I’m also donating an extra $5 (per bundle sold through PhotographyBB) to the BC Children’s Hospital Neonatal Care Unit to help give our littlest ones their very best chance at life.

When you grab your bundle through PhotographyBB, I’m going to send you the $129 Affiliate Marketing course - FOR FREE* - as a thank you for helping us raise extra money for charity.

*This bonus giveaway is NOT part of the 5DayDeal bundle and is NOT available to everybody. You get it for free when you grab your bundle through PhotographyBB using any of our contributor links in this blog post.

SEE EVERYTHING INCLUDED IN THE BUNDLE

This course shows you everything I do personally, to earn a fulltime six-figure income here at PhotographyBB. The course is 2.5 hours long, and if you have your own website (self-hosted or even free), then you can learn how to start generating affiliate income within minutes after watching the course. This is everything I’ve learned from my over 22 years of sales management, marketing, and consulting experience. Everything in this course is exactly what I do in my own business here at PhotographyBB. More importantly, everything in this course is entirely the reason why I’m able to work from home and raise my two kids without missing a single moment of their lives.

So in effect, my FREE bonus offer helps you to earn income that will wind up covering the cost of this entire bundle multiple times over (provided you actually do the work of course)! Remember, you get instant access to over $2,200 in photography business and marketing tools and training from the best in the business. You get…

So if you’re looking to grow your photography business or start one from scratch, don’t miss out on The 2017 5DayDeal Complete Photography Business & Marketing Bundle. It’s the ultimate package of expert education and practical training from top photographers and trusted industry leaders from around the world. We think it’s the best bundle out there, but don’t take our word for it.

Remember – the BONUS FREEBIE is only available through PhotographyBB from now until January 24th at noon PST when you grab your 5DayDeal 2017 Complete Photography Business & Marketing Bundle at a whopping 96% off. Invest in your photography business. Invest in you.

Hurry – this bundle disappears forever in…

GRAB YOUR BUNDLE AND FREE BONUS OFFER NOW